Panjab University’s NAAC grade expires on Friday, no clarity on next visit
The current National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade of Panjab University (PU) will expire on Friday (June 24) with no clarity on the next visit of NAAC for accreditation.
Although the process of compiling the self-study report (SSR) has been initiated by the university, it has been significantly delayed. The SSR submission is mandatory before the NAAC team visits the campus for another round of evaluation.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) through a gazette notification in 2013 made it mandatory for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to undergo accreditation. During the last visit, which was held in 2015, NAAC had given the university an A-grade with a comprehensive score of 3.35 out of four. The current NAAC accreditation of PU will expire on June 24. Usually, all universities and institutes affiliated with the UGC reapply to continue their affiliations before the previous affiliation lapses.
Mandatory for some funds
NAAC accreditation is a performance indicator for higher educational institutes and is mandatory for applying for funds from Central agencies. A PU senator, who did not wish to be named, said, “The NAAC grade defines the quality of education thereby attracting students to the institution as these are considered by the students seeking admission. Furthermore, these are criteria/eligibility for funding agencies for some of the major grants and programmes.”
Even for the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) grant, NAAC grade ‘A’ is the eligibility criteria.
Commenting on the possible impact, former PU VC Arun Kumar Grover, said, “In 2015, there was a delay in the release of the grade by NAAC even after the review had been done timely. PU had no NAAC grade for about six months and during that period the government had invited certain proposals regarding some funding but our application was rejected because we had no valid NAAC score.”
“When there is competitive evaluation of proposals submitted by the universities, in absence of a valid NAAC score, the application may be rejected,” he added.
PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “Inordinate delay in the NAAC visit is the cause of concern for all of us. Only authorities could better explain why the university has not been able to re-apply timely. The university should ensure that the funding and research proposal of the faculty members should not be affected by this gap.”
No response from PU
While Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) director Sanjeev Sharma was not available for comments on the matter, no response was received to a query sent to PU’s official spokesperson Gaurav Gaur. According to procedure laid down by NAAC, the Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA) is to be submitted prior to the submission of the SSR. The IIQA is a process that ascertains whether an institution is “accreditation ready” or not. The SSR is submitted 45 days from IIQA acceptance.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics