Panjab University semester exams to begin today

The semester examinations at Panjab University (PU) and its affiliated colleges across Chandigarh and Punjab will start on Wednesday.

This will be the first time that the university is conducting the examinations in physical mode since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020. Over the past two years, all semester examinations were held only in online mode due to the pandemic.

Around 2,50,000 students, including private and USOL candidates, will appear in the examinations that will conclude on July 28.

On the first day, around 48,000 students will appear in the morning session and around 6,500 in the evening session.

A senior university official said flying squads will be visiting colleges and PU departments every day to rein in the use of unfair means in exams.

Undergraduate entrance exam rescheduled

Panjab University has rescheduled its common entrance test PU-CET for undergraduate courses. The entrance exam that was earlier scheduled on July 3 will now be held on July 9. The prospectus, including online application form, and details of revised schedule are available online at https://cetug.puchd.ac.in.

According to the previously released schedule, the Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) will be held on June 29. The entrance exam for BA/BCom-LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course is scheduled on July 17 and that for PU-LLB (3 years) on July 24.

The varsity will conduct the PU-CET (PG) exam on July 30 and 31. The entrance test for admission to MBA (executive) for University School of Open Learning (USOL) will be held on August 7, followed by Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) and Panjab University Lateral Engineering Entrance Test (PULEET) on August 14.

The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.