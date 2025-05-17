No more beach days in Goa or bonfire nights in Manali — from next session, students at Panjab University will pack their bags for temples, museums and historical landmarks, with the university deciding to limit campus council-organised trips to only educational and religious destinations. Panjab University slams brakes on leisure trips, pushes educational travel

As per a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) for student trips undertaken by the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), travel to only 11 destinations has been permitted, with the usual hill and beach towns off the list.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig confirmed that the SOP will be implemented from next session onwards.

The destinations approved include Partition Museum and Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, Nalanda University and Bodh Gaya in Bihar, Science City in Kapurthala, Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib, Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu, and Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament and Prime Ministers Museum in New Delhi.

In any academic year, all office-bearers of the campus council will be allowed to organise one trip each.

The president will get first priority, followed by the general secretary, vice-president and joint secretary. The list of students undertaking the trip will have to be verified by the department, and allocation of funds will be done by the dean student welfare (DSW), DSW women and associate DSW, collectively.

The SOP was made when the DSW was asked to step down in April amid an ongoing inquiry into the fatal stabbing of a UIET student at a music concert on March 28.

A committee was formed to look after the functioning of the DSW office, and the student trips to leisure destinations was one of the issues identified by the committee and an SOP was readied.

While the SOP was made a couple of weeks back, DSW Amit Chauhan, who has since resumed charge of his office, said he had yet to officially get these instructions.

“We will deliberate on the SOP to make a few changes, but it would be a good thing if they are implemented. Dispersal of funds for such trips through the DSW office will ensure transparency,” he added.

Officials said they were likely to get the word “etc.” added to the list of places to leave room for additional locations as long as they were religious and educational, similar to other short-listed options in the SOP.

Officials added that the presence of two wardens will also be mandatory on such trips — one male and one female warden. This will be a first, as earlier it was the responsibility of student council members to coordinate the trip.

Previously, most trips organised by the student council were to hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and beach locations like Goa.

Even this year, one of the student council members had undertaken a trip to Goa. Once the campus council picks a destination, flyers are distributed around the campus inviting students to join. The trips are usually organised during long weekends or holidays.

PUCSC vice-president Archit Garg said the committee’s decision to encourage educational travel will have a positive impact on student politics and students will also get to experience new places.