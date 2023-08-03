Chandigarh: Two PU students among four held for murder bid

: The police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including two Panjab University students, a day after they allegedly stabbed two hotel employees in Kajheri after being denied rooms in the wee hours of Monday. The accused had stabbed Premchand, 34, who works in Himgiri Hotel and Dashrath, 21, who works in a separate hotel in Kajheri. (HT)

The accused identified as Sujal, Ajay, Sahil and his namesake, all residents of Sector 24/25 have been booked under Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (act done by several person with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, Sujal and Ajay are PU students. While Sahil is also a student, the fourth accused runs his own business.

The accused had returned to the city from Himachal Pradesh and had food in Sector 17, Chandigarh. “Since it was late, they couldn’t return to their residences and decided to stay in hotels. They reached hotel Himgiri in Kajheri and sought rooms but were denied the same. After a heated exchange, they took out two knives from their car and attacked the staffers,” a cop said.

The accused had stabbed Premchand, 34, who works in Himgiri Hotel and Dashrath, 21, who works in a separate hotel in Kajheri.

While Premchand suffered a stab injury on the left side of the chest, Dashrath was stabbed on the left side of stomach.

Premchand told the police that the accused took out knives from their Honda City car when he confronted them and attacked him. Dashrath, who was inside the hotel, rushed to his rescue, but was also stabbed and assaulted. Another colleague, Sandeep, 20, was beaten up too, when he tried to intervene.

While the assailants tried to flee in their car, onlookers threw bricks at their vehicle and managed to nab two of them. They were handed over to the police after being given a sound thrashing.

Both the victims were rushed to the GMSH, Sector 16, where they underwent treatment.

Sub-inspector Gurjivan Singh said that all the accused were arrested and investigation in the case is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON