Panjab University Teachers Association to hold elections on October 5

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) is set to hold elections for the 2023-24 session on October 5. The election schedule and preliminary list of members were released on Sunday. Polling will be done on October 5 in the morning followed by a Panjab University Teachers Association annual general meeting in the evening. (HT file)

The final list of voting members will be released on September 20. Nominations will be filed on September 23 and the scrutiny and publication of valid nominations will be done on the same day itself. Withdrawal of nominations will be allowed on September 24 and the final list of candidates will also be released on the same day. Polling will be done on October 5 in the morning followed by a PUTA annual general meeting in the evening.

Library staff working at AC Joshi Library and other departments will be eligible to contest for the executive position from Group 1, and programming staff working at the computer centre, different departments and offices are eligible to contest for the executive position from Group 2.

Outgoing PUTA general secretary AS Naura said there are 590 members in the preliminary list released on Sunday. Last year, there were 615 eligible voting members, however, the number will increase as some members are yet to pay their annual subscription fees and will be allotted voting rights after that.

Last year, Supinder Kaur of the department of laws had beaten Naresh Kumar of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology by securing 352 votes against his 209 for the post of PUTA president.

