Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panthers Party chief alleges assault by deputy CM staff

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Apr 03, 2025 08:28 AM IST

The former education minister said that he would write to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and chief minister Omar Abdullah for “uncivilised and savage” behaviour of the deputy CM

Former education minister and president of the J&K National Panthers Party (India), Harsh Dev Singh, on Wednesday, lodged a written complaint with police against deputy chief minister (CM) Surinder Choudhary for alleged assault by his staff and abusive language hurled by the latter.

President of the J&K National Panthers Party (India), Harsh Dev Singh, on Wednesday, lodged a written complaint with police against deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary. (HT FIle)
President of the J&K National Panthers Party (India), Harsh Dev Singh, on Wednesday, lodged a written complaint with police against deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary. (HT FIle)

Talking to media persons here, Singh, who has a law degree and won the best legislator and the best minister awards, said, “Today, I had gone to the office of the deputy CM Surinder Choudhary to give him a memorandum regarding bad roads. He was in a meeting discussing stone crushers.”

“Eventually, when I handed over the memorandum to the deputy CM, he flung it in the air and started hurling abuses at me. The deputy CM reminded me that I had been staging a dharna (sit-in) outside his office four months ago, to which I told him that in a democracy, people even stage dharnas against the PM and being a politician I am well within my constitutional rights to raise the issues of public importance,” said Singh.

“The deputy CM got enraged and asked his staff to throw me out. Around 20 of his staff dragged me out while deputy CM hurled abuses at me in the name of my mother and sister,” alleged Singh.

Showing his ‘torn’ clothing to the media persons and said, “if this can happen to a former minister then what would they do to a common man.”

The former education minister said that he would write to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and chief minister Omar Abdullah for “uncivilised and savage” behaviour of the deputy CM.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Pucca Danga police station, inspector Rakesh Singh Jamwal said, “we have accepted an application from the complainant. I will discuss the issue with senior officers. I can’t take any decision on my own.”

The deputy CM could not be reached for comment via phone calls.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panthers Party chief alleges assault by deputy CM staff
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On