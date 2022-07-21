Papri village panchayat accuses Mohali MLA of grabbing land
Members of the gram panchayat of Papri village, Mohali, have accused AAP MLA from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, of illegally occupying around 6 acres of village land for his mega project in Sectors 66-A and 82.
While addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur, former sarpanch Gurjit Singh, and panchayat members Bachan Singh, Amarjeet Singh and Mahinder Singh alleged that on the one hand, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was trying to reclaim shamlat land under illegal occupation, on the other hand, an MLA of his own government had grabbed panchayat land at Papri village.
The panchayat members said the Supreme Court had stayed the occupation of the panchayat land, yet the MLA, by taking advantage of his power, got illegal constructions done.
Sarpanch Kulwinder said the MLA had laid roads and sewerage on the occupied land, apart from erecting electricity poles and transformers.
Panch Bachan Singh alleged that the MLA was also pressurising the police to file false cases against them, and they had written to the chief minister and panchayat secretary for relief.
Terming the panchayat’s allegations false and baseless, MLA Kulwant Singh said the matter was pending in court and refused to comment further.
-
Woman crossing road killed in Lalru hit-and-run
A 45-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car hit Phoolwati's while she was crossing the Chandigarh-Ambala highway near Gholumajra village in Lalru on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Phoolwati, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. She was taken to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, the car driver fled the scene. The deceased is survived by her husband and four minor children.
-
19-year-old killed in Dera Bassi roof collapse after morning rain
A 19-year-old youth was killed in a roof collapse incident at Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi on Wednesday morning. Police said the deceased, Aneesh Kumar, was asleep and alone at home when the roof of the kutcha house came crashing down following the morning rain. His parents and brother were away at work. Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said the roof had become weak and collapsed after the rain in the morning.
-
Mohali: To shoot stunts, four teenagers turn to stealing bikes, held
Four teenagers who stole motorcycles for bike stunts to garner attention on social media have been apprehended by the Sohana police. Their parents, who work as daily wagers, hail from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said police Sohana station house officer Gurjeet Singh said on July 16, they got complaints that two each motorcycles were stolen from Rurka village and Aerocity. All four were booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Chandigarh MC wants more powers for its estate officer to act on encroachments
For speedy removal of permanent encroachments on its land, the municipal corporation has sought powers for its estate officer under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra has written to the secretary, local government, Chandigarh, with the demand. For removing permanent structures, MC first needs to approach the local SDM court to file a case under the PP Act and seek permission.
-
Register tenants, domestic helps with police within 10 days: Panchkula DCP
In the wake of increasing gangster activity in Punjab's areas bordering Panchkula, deputy commissioner of police Surinder Pal Singh has set a 10-day deadline for land owners to get their tenants and domestic helps registered with the police. The order stated that there had been reports of crime against people and property in the region and suspected terrorist activities in the neighbouring districts of Panchkula in the recent past.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics