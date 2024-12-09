Parmish Verma shooting case: Court denies bail to gangster Budha

A local court has denied bail to gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Budha, who was arrested for alleged murder bid on Punjabi singer-cum-music director Parmish Verma and his friend in April 2018. The attack dates back to April 14, 2018, when Parmish Verma and his friend Kulwant Singh Chahal were going towards Homeland Apartments in the former’s Toyota Fortuner. (HT file photo)

This was the second bail application filed by the accused. In the plea, Singh’s counsel contended that there was no evidence available with the prosecution to prove that he was involved in the present case and was in touch or had any link with other co-accused.

“On the date of the incident, the applicant was not in India, rather was present in Armenia, and was later deported to India. False recoveries have been planted upon the applicant. The complainant, who is a celebrity, is not coming forward before the court to depose. It will take some time for the trial to conclude. No useful purpose will be served by keeping the applicant behind the bars for an indefinite period,” the defence counsel averred.

Meanwhile, opposing his bail plea, public prosecutor (PP) for the state Ravinder Singh argued that the allegations against the applicant were serious in nature. He added that the applicant, along with other co-accused, attempted to commit murder by opening fire on the complainant and his friend with their weapons.

“The witnesses are not coming forward due to fear of the accused and the prosecution is making efforts to produce the witnesses for the early conclusion of the trial. In case, the applicant is granted bail, he may abscond to avoid the trial or will threaten the prosecution witnesses,” the PP said.

Taking note of the submissions, the court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri dismissed the bail plea, noting that there were serious and grave allegations against the applicant.

“The material witnesses of the prosecution have yet to be examined. Even there is no material change of circumstances in the case after dismissal of the first bail application of the applicant. In view of the gravity of the offence, the applicant is not entitled to the concession of bail and the bail application is dismissed without merits,” the court order read.

Verma was driving the car, when five men in a white Hyundai Creta opened fire at them. Both victims had sustained injuries on their right knees. They accelerated their car to escape to safety, but the assailants pursued them and fired more shots, smashing the Fortuner’s windows.

Subsequently, an attempt to murder and rioting case was registered at the Phase 1 police station.