Chandigarh Golf League: Partee Panthers, Canam Raptors post emphatic wins

Joint defending champions Partee Panthers overpowered The Mulligans 5-2 in the key clash of the day at the 4th edition of Chandigarh Golf League (CCG) on Thursday. Amarjot Singh Bedi of Partee Panthers in action during the Chandigarh Golf League (CCG) on Thursday (HT Photo)

In other matches, Canam Raptors, the winner of the first edition of CGL, posted a 6-1 win over Signature Chiefs, while two-time defending champions Captain’s 18 got themselves a favourable 5.5-1.5 result over the lacklustre Empire. Meanwhile, Fairway Comets lost to Pirates of the Greens 3-4 after a closely contested encounter.

Viraj Gadhoke won 3 and 2 in his singles game to give the Panthers a lead, while Bismad Singh responded for The Mulligans with a 5 and 4 win. The Panthers dominated the fourball matches, winning three and halving two to earn four out of five points. They had to work hard for the same as three games went to the last hole. Panthers’ pairs Sahil Sahgal-Jaspreet Bhaika along with Saahir Singh-Paramvir Singh Rai both fought back to tie their games against Amrinder-Jaskeerat Matharoo and Himmat Singh-SurinderJit Singh pairs.

Canam Raptors started the day buried in the leaderboard but made a strong statement, spearheaded by skipper IS Bains with a 5 and 4 win and Col NP Singh’s dominant 8 and 6 victory in the singles. All the fourball games went across the road with the games finishing on the final two holes. Brig GPS Virk and BPS Brar managed a two up result as a consolation win for the Chiefs, while three other Raptors’ pairs swamped with 2 and 1 wins and Jaikaran Sandhawalia-Col PJS Atwal’s 2 up win of their own.

Captain 18’s Randeep Singh posted a 2 and 1 win to start the counter and the pairs of Padamjit Sandhu-RS Mann along with Col AS Bajwa-Ajay Wadhwa both won with 6 holes up. Empire’s only win came in the anchor game, courtesy Jayant Pathak and Brig Gyan Swarup Puri.

In another tense finish, Pirates of the Greens pipped Fairway Comets on the final hole after the Comets had earlier taken a 1.5–0.5 lead in the singles through Bobby Sandhu and Adil Bir Singh. Kabir Dhaliwal holed a clutch putt on the 18th to tie against Adil as Amandeep Singh Bath and Col JS Deo won 5 and 4 in the anchor game. IS Dhillon and Jazzy Sihota won 7 and 6 to set up a nervous final three holes for the Pirates who were trailing in the penultimate game. However, Mantegveer Singh and Brig JS Chatha pulled back against Prithvi Singh Sandhu and Bawa Sandhu and almost won a full point on the last hole.

Results:

Captain’s 18 5.5-1.5 Empire

Signature Chiefs 1-6 Canam Raptors

The Mulligans 2-5 Partee Panthers

Fairway Comets 3-4 Pirates of the Greens