Participation in Moga rally: Congress’ Randhawa writes to Centre, seeks action against CS, DGP

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday objected to the presence of the Punjab chief secretary and the director general of police at an anti-drug event organised by the AAP government in Moga, saying it raised “grave legal and constitutional questions”. Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

In a letter to Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh and Union cabinet secretary, Randhawa, demanded action against both officers for attending a ‘political rally”.

The Moga event was attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet ministers, MLAs, chief secretary KAP Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav. Sinha and Yadav also addressed the event.

In his letter, Randhawa said: “When officers of such senior rank are seen on stage that unmistakably bears the features of a partisan platform, it creates a perception of alignment that is incompatible with the standards expected of the All India Services.”

On Monday, the opposition parties in Punjab questioned the presence of the chief secretary Sinha and the DGP Yadav at the AAP government’s event in Moga, which rival leaders termed a “rally”, accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of ‘politicising the bureaucracy’.

“I write to place on record a matter of serious institutional concern relating to an event held at Moga, which was projected as part of the state’s campaign against drugs,” Randhawa said in the letter dated February 16.

“While the stated theme of the programme pertained to the state’s anti-drug efforts, the character of the gathering, by all visible indications, was that of a political rally organised by the AAP,” he further wrote.

“The repeated display of party flags and insignia, partisan sloganeering by the audience, and the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the chief guest lent the function a distinctly political complexion. In this backdrop, the presence and reported participation of the serving chief secretary of Punjab and the DGP on the said platform raise grave legal and constitutional questions,” Randhawa wrote in the letter, adding that officials were governed by the All-India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

“Rule 5 explicitly prohibits participation in political activities and public association with political parties,” he said, asking Centre to act against officers.

“It should be examined whether their participation was consistent with the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, and if any action is warranted under the applicable disciplinary framework,” Randhawa said. Senior party leader Pargat Singh and others also raised a similar demand and sought action against the CS and DGP.

AAP hits back

Reacting to the letter, AAP Punjab state media in charge Baltej Pannu said, “Why did his (Randhawa) pen not move at the time when the people of Punjab were deceived with a false oath on Gutka Sahib? Today, when the police, administration and the public are united in fighting against drugs, Randhawa Sahib is writing letters to the Centre.”

Bajwa’s dinner diplomacy

Chandigarh: Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday night hosted a dinner of senior party leaders here. Apart from Punjab Congress affairs in-charge, Bhupesh Baghel, the dinner party saw participation of former chief minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, state unit chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tripat Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla, OP Soni and others.