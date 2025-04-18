Parts of Himachal hit by squall, child dies in Hamirpur

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh were hit by strong winds and thunderstorms on Wednesday night, leading to property damage and widespread falling of trees. Storm damaged Sanskriti Bhawan building in Mandi on Thursday. (/Birbal Sharma/HT)

High-speed winds, accompanied by lightning and rain, disrupted normal life across multiple districts in the state. Reports of damage, along with interruptions to electricity and water supply, came in from various areas.

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old child died while his father was seriously injured when a tree fell on a slum near the mini-secretariat in Barsar, Hamirpur district. According to district administration officials, strong winds sweeping through the area on Wednesday night caused extensive damage to both government and private property. Fallen trees at multiple locations led to significant damage to power lines, houses, and other infrastructure.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Shimla, gusty winds were recorded in many regions. Bilaspur reported the highest wind speed at 101 kmph, followed by 90 kmph in Kufri, 70 kmph in Shimla, 57 kmph in Sundernagar, and 51 kmph in Reckong Peo.

While thunderstorms were reported in Shimla, Bhuntar, Kangra, Sundernagar, Jot, Palampur, Baijnath and Jubberhatti, hail was reported in Kufri, Chhatarari and Saloni.

IMD officials said that light to moderate rain occurred at most places over the state during the last 24 hours. The minimum temperatures fell by 2-5 degrees during this period in mid hill areas of the state, while a 2-4 degrees fall in minimum temperatures was observed in high hill areas.

Orange alert of heavy rain issued

Meanwhile, the weather office in Shimla has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall across many parts of the state from April 18 to 20, with isolated heavy showers likely over the mid and high hill areas.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu on April 18 and 19, and in Mandi on April 19. The weather office has also issued an orange alert for possible hail-storms at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts during the same period.