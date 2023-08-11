Ludhiana: Year on, guests booked for assaulting hotel staff

The Model Town police booked guests at a party for allegedly vandalising the speakers and assaulting the hotel staff for switching off the music at 11 pm. According to the hotel staff, the accused assaulted them and pelted the hotel with stones. The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 5 and 6, 2022. The police lodged the FIR after one year of the incident following the intervention of the court. The police lodged the FIR after one year of the incident following the intervention of the court. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh and Riti, while the rest of the accused are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of hotel employee Suraj Parkash of Samrala Road. He said the accused had booked the hotel on July 5 night. At 11 pm, they switched off the music following the directions of the commissioner of police.

He alleged that the guests started creating ruckus and vandalised the speakers forcing them to play the music again. When they refused, the accused assaulted him after barging into his office. Later, the accused along with their aides pelted the hotel with stones.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the hotel staff filed a complaint on August 10. Soon after receiving the complaint, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON