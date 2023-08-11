Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Year on, guests booked for assaulting hotel staff

Ludhiana: Year on, guests booked for assaulting hotel staff

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 11, 2023 11:20 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh and Riti, while the rest of the accused are yet to be identified

The Model Town police booked guests at a party for allegedly vandalising the speakers and assaulting the hotel staff for switching off the music at 11 pm. According to the hotel staff, the accused assaulted them and pelted the hotel with stones. The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 5 and 6, 2022. The police lodged the FIR after one year of the incident following the intervention of the court.

The police lodged the FIR after one year of the incident following the intervention of the court. (iStock)
The police lodged the FIR after one year of the incident following the intervention of the court. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh and Riti, while the rest of the accused are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of hotel employee Suraj Parkash of Samrala Road. He said the accused had booked the hotel on July 5 night. At 11 pm, they switched off the music following the directions of the commissioner of police.

He alleged that the guests started creating ruckus and vandalised the speakers forcing them to play the music again. When they refused, the accused assaulted him after barging into his office. Later, the accused along with their aides pelted the hotel with stones.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the hotel staff filed a complaint on August 10. Soon after receiving the complaint, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out