Passport verifications to get faster in Chandigarh, easier with new app

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit launched the mPassport Police App and digitalisation of police services in Chandigarh at a function organised at the UT secretariat in Sector 9 on Friday. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and senior police officials launching the mPassport Police App on Friday. (HT File)

The mPassport police app was created by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in 2019 and has been linked to the regional passport offices (RPOs) throughout the country. Chandigarh Police adopted the app as a unified platform for all passport verifications in Chandigarh, which were earlier done through paper mode.

To facilitate this, 32 dedicated officials have been posted in all 16 police stations. All officials have been allotted tablets and phones for this purpose. Physical verification will be done through the devices by clicking a photo of the applicant, uploading necessary documents online on the spot. This will reduce paper use and speed up the verification process.

As per officials, the main aim of mPassport Police App is to provide passport-related services to people in a speedy, convenient and transparent manner.

With four services, including character verification, employee verification, tenant verification and servant verification, being completely digitalised after the launch today, the count of police services being offered fully online has reached 15.

₹90 lakh relief to kin of cop killed in mishap

The governor also handed over the insurance claim cheque of ₹90 lakh to the family members of lady constable Sharda who had recently died in a road accident. She is survived by two children and her husband Constable Parveen Kumar who works working with the Chandigarh Police.

