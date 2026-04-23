Patiala administration turns to army to safely bring down protester from 400-ft tower

The Patiala administration has sought the army’s help to safely bring down activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, 43, who has been sitting atop a 400-ft BSNL tower for the past 560 days in Samana, demanding stringent punishment for sacrilege incidents, officials said. The Patiala deputy commissioner, Himanshu Aggarwal, on Tuesday, wrote to the Punjab government requesting technical support from the army, citing the risks involved in bringing down an individual stationed at such a height for an extended period.

Khalsa climbed the tower on October 12, 2024. He is expected to come down on April 24. The Punjab government notified the amended anti-sacrilege law, the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which proposes stricter punishment, including life imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹25 lakh, for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib on Monday.

The Patiala deputy commissioner, Himanshu Aggarwal, on Tuesday, wrote to the Punjab government requesting technical support from the army, citing the risks involved in bringing down an individual stationed at such a height for an extended period.

“It is submitted that an individual is presently stationed atop a high-rise telecom tower located in Samana as part of a prolonged protest. The height of the structure is approximately 400ft, and the individual has remained positioned there for a considerable duration,” the letter stated.

Highlighting safety concerns, the administration noted that the complexity of the situation could require immediate intervention. “Considering the height of the structure and the prolonged stay of the individual, there may be significant challenges in ensuring a safe descent. Accordingly, it is imperative to make comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safe and secure evacuation of the individual. In view of the specialised nature of the operation, technical support from the army is requested,” the DC wrote.

Patiala additional deputy commissioner Damandeep Singh Mann said, “Considering his (Khalsa’s) health, we want to make foolproof arrangements for his safe descent.”

The ADC said that the army is currently conducting a feasibility assessment. “We will share further updates as soon as we receive a formal communication from them. The district and police officials are in constant touch with the protester to ensure a safe conclusion to the long-standing protest,” the ADC added.

Over the course of his protest, Khalsa survived despite challenging conditions atop the tower, including scorching summers, monsoon, and winters. Supporters regularly supplied him with essentials using ropes and other makeshift arrangements.