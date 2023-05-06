Patiala women lift Punjab U-19 inter district one-day cricket tournament title

Patiala lifted the trophy at the Punjab U-19 inter district one-day cricket tournament at the IS PCA stadium in Mohali on Friday after recording a 21-run win over Ludhiana in the summit clash. The Patiala side posing with the Punjab U-19 inter district one-day cricket tournament winners trophy at the IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali. (HT File)

Having won the toss, Patiala elected to bat and put up 193 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Shruti Yadav, who posted 78 off 127 that included ten boundaries and Sukhmannat Kaur, who scored 28 off 57, were the highest run-getters for the side. Parineeta Saroha, Chinmey Jain, Seema Purohit, and Panmeet Kaur all took a wicket each for Ludhiana.

In reply, Ludhiana was bundled out for 172 in 48.5 overs. None of the side’s batters could manage to cross the 30-run mark, with Parineeta Saroha scoring 21 off 86, Divya Rajput 27 off 33 and Panmeet Kaur Bindra 21 off 39.

Shruti Yadav, bagged four wickets, was the pick of the bowlers for Patiala. Harsimrat Kaur, meanwhile, also contributed with two wickets.