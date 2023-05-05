Patiala emerge champions at U-16 inter-district cricket meet

Patiala won the U-16 inter-district cricket tournament on the basis of first innings lead against Jalandhar in the final played at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. Patiala won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Patiala bowled out for 399 in 164.1 over in their first innings. Ansh Garg 107 off 314 balls and Sagar Virk 157 off 366 balls were the highest run-getters for Patiala. Rajvir Singh Jaiswal (4 for 62), Rabneet Singh (3 for 46) and Gurkaram Singh (2 for 91) were the most successful bowlers for Jalandhar. The Patiala team that won the U-16 inter-district cricket tournament. (HT Photo)

The Day two play was interrupted due to rain and In reply, Jalandhar bundled out for 256 in 103.2 overs in their first innings. Arjun Rajput 102 off 206 with twelve boundaries and two sixes, Pariman Singh 43 off 111 with six boundaries, and Mannan Sehgal 42 off 94 with four boundaries were the highest run-getters for Jalandhar. Bhagat Singh (3 for 58), Gunar Kohli (3 for 20) and Yuvraj Chalana (2 for 55) were the most successful bowlers for Patiala.

Patiala in their second innings was playing on 185 for 1 in 50 overs before the end of play. Ansh Garg unbeaten 108* off 178 with sixteen boundaries and Manteg Singh unbeaten 54* off 82 with nine boundaries were the main run-getters for Patiala. Dev sharma, who took one wicket, was the most successful bowler for Jalandhar. The match stands drawn and the Patiala declared winners on basis of first innings lead.