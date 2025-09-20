Patiala jail attacker’s medical report lists 11 injuries

The medico-legal report (MLR) of the murder accused Sandeep Singh alias Sunny has listed 11 injuries, including blueish contusions on legs, face, arms, and a laceration mark. The report, which was submitted in a sealed cover by the Sangrur jail superintendent, was opened in the Patiala court on Friday.

According to the MLR report, accessed by HT, the blueish colour of the bruises indicates that they are a few days old. A contusion is a mark on the skin that occurs when small blood vessels under the skin are damaged, causing blood to leak and pool.

“There are big reddish-blue contusions, an early stage of bruise, on the left and right thighs. Of 11 injuries, there was a laceration mark (2x1 cm) on the right foot,” the report further states, adding that the medical board has advised X-rays and CT Scans to ascertain the extent of injuries.

The medical examination of the accused, who was lodged in Patiala jail in the case of the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, was conducted at Sangrur Civil Hospital on Thursday.

Sunny had on September 10 attacked three former police officers inside Patiala Central Jail. On Thursday, one of the victims, former inspector Suba Singh, 83, died of injuries, while the other two were former DSP Gurbachan Singh and former inspector Inderjit Singh. While Gurbachan Singh and Suba Singh were serving life terms handed down by CBI courts, Inderjit Singh is facing trial in another case. All three injured cops were admitted to Rajindra Hospital. Gurbachan and Inderjit have since been discharged and sent back to jail.

Sunny was shifted to a high-security barrack in Patiala in November 2024.

Sunny’s counsel, GPS Ghuman, said that the MLR has proven our allegation of torture inside the jail premises. “The MLR has revealed a total of 11 injuries on his body. We would now legally proceed in the case and ensure justice to Sandeep Singh,” he said.

His family members had moved to the Patiala court pressing for a medical examination of Sunny, alleging torture by jail officials after a fight with three former cops.