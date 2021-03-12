Patiala, Ludhiana put under night curfew as cases surge

Taking into view the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, night curfew has been clamped in Patiala and Ludhiana districts. The curfew will be effective from the night of March 12 from 11 pm to 5 am, read the orders issued by the district magistrates.

However, the police and army personnel on duty, government officials/employees, essential services/medical emergency workers, and any other emergency related to the safety of the public/property, would be exempted from the purview of these orders.

With 1,309 fresh coronavirus cases, the infection tally rose to 1,93,345 in Punjab on Thursday, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,996.

The entire Doaba belt, comprising Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur districts, is already under night curfew.

Patiala has witnessed 5% increase in the Covid cases this month. Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said there are 791 active cases in the district. This figure is four times higher than the last month, he added. On Thursday, the district recorded 110 positive cases.

In Ludhiana, the single-day Covid count crossed the 150-mark after five months on Wednesday. It is for the sixth time in the last 11 days that the city has witnessed over 100 cases in a day.