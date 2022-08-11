Patiala man left disabled after accident gets ₹13-lakh relief
Over five years after a Patiala resident suffered permanent disability in his arm due to an accident, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded him a compensation of ₹13 lakh.
The compensation will be paid by the owner and driver of the PRTC bus that had hit the car of the victim, Rohit Kumar, 33, a resident of Mangal Basti, Patran, Patiala.
Kumar had submitted before the tribunal that he ran a tyres business in Patran, Patiala. In December 2016, he was travelling in a car with three others from Zira, Ferozepur, to Patran.
On the way, when they were around 200 metres short of the bus stand at Jalaldiwal, Ludhiana, a speeding PRTC bus coming from Barnala hit the car. The accident left him with severe injuries and his right arm was left permanently disabled.
ALSO READ: 2 jail inmates escape from Sirsa hospital after attacking cops
Stating that he had spent ₹4 lakh on his treatment, he sought ₹50 lakh compensation from PRTC, bus driver Rajwinder Singh of Barwala and registered bus owner Jaspal Singh of Mansa. He also moved a petition against the insurer, National Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh.
In response to the petition, the PRTC depot manager and general manager submitted that the offending bus was owned by Jaspal Singh and was being operated under the kilometre scheme and consequently, they had no liability with regard to the alleged accident.
The bus owner and driver pleaded that the FIR was false, as the accident was caused because Kumar did not follow the traffic rules and hit the bus. The insurer sought dismissal of the petition while stating that the bus driver did not have a valid driving licence on the day of the accident.
But after hearing all sides, the tribunal awarded ₹13.78 lakh compensation to Kumar, to be jointly paid by the bus owner and driver.
-
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics