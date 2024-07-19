{Patiala} Seven teens arrested for attempted murder

Patiala police on Friday arrested seven people in an attempt to murder case in Bhadson town, officials said. The attack video had gone viral on social media. Patiala SSP Varun Sharma addresses a press conference regarding the recent arrests of various gangsters in Punjab, in Patiala, (PTI)

Police have recovered five sharp-edged weapons and one pistol from the possession of the arrested accused. The arrested accused have been identified as Keshav Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Babu Ram, Ashok Kumar, Sukhpreet Singh, Vikas Kumar and Akash Kumar, all residents of Patiala city with the ages ranging from 18 years to 19 years, officials added.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said that around 10 to 15 youngsters had attacked a shopkeeper in the Bhadson area with sharp-edged weapons, on July 14.

“It was an attempt of murder case and the accused were paid ₹1 lakh as token money to carry out the attack. The rest of the money was to be paid after the assault. Some of the arrested accused have criminal backgrounds while others are first-timers. All the accused, aged between 18 and 19 years, did it for easy money,” the SSP said. The police had on July 14 registered an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 333 (trespass), 115 (2) (causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument), 324 (4) (damage of property), 324 (5), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 191 (3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified people.

Crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge Shaminder Singh said that the victim Gurvinder Singh had an old rivalry with accused Ritik, who is living in Dubai. “Accused Ritik paid ₹1 lakh to one of the arrested accused to carry out the attack,” he said.

He added that the remaining accused would be arrested soon.