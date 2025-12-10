Patiala SSP goes on leave hours before HC hearing on audio clip controversy

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma has proceeded on a week-long leave amid the controversy involving a viral audio clip and ahead of a Punjab and Haryana high court hearing on Wednesday. Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma has proceeded on a week-long leave amid the controversy involving a viral audio clip and ahead of a Punjab and Haryana high court hearing on Wednesday. (X)

The audio clip shared on social media by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on December 4 purportedly features the Patiala SSP directing his subordinates to prevent opposition candidates from filing their nomination papers for the zila parishad and block samiti elections scheduled on December 14.

Though Sharma applied for leave from December 10 to 15 citing family commitments, the timing coincides with the controversy.

Police sources said Sharma was told to proceed on leave on Tuesday evening ahead of the high court hearing.

Sangrur SSP Sartaj Chahal will oversee policing in Patiala during Sharma’s leave period.

During its last hearing on Monday, the high court had directed the state election commission to expedite the probe into the audio clip released by the SAD president. In the clip, the SSP can be heard instructing police officials to stop candidates at their houses, villages, or en route to nomination centres, rather than at the centres on the last day of filing papers.

The audio clip triggered an uproar with the opposition parties accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government of misusing police machinery to influence the electoral process.

While the clip’s authenticity could not be independently verified, SSP Sharma, in a statement, said that the video and audio being shared online are “fake AI-generated content”, created “with malicious intent to mislead the public and disturb law and order”.

A case was registered under the Information Technology Act at the cyber cell police station, alleging digital manipulation and forgery.