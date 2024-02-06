A two-day workshop focussing on the on the importance of blended learning platforms in agricultural research was held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). PAU faculty, students explore blended learning platforms. (HT)

The workshop, National Agricultural Research and Education System-Blended Learning Platform (NARES-BLP), saw the participation of 10 master trainers from the PAU faculty and 30 postgraduate students.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Blended learning involves a combination of online and face-to-face interactions between students and faculty.

In his opening remarks, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal highlighted the transformative shift in agricultural education and emphasised the significance of blended learning programmes (BLP). Gosal stressed the increasing importance of BLP technologies and tools, such as learning management systems (LMS), video conferencing platforms, and content creation tools, in the contemporary education system.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Gosal underscored the policy’s emphasis on making the education system responsive to the dreams and aspirations of students. NEP supports various modes of learning, including face-to-face, online, and virtual methods, promoting vocational and multi-disciplinary courses.

Pointing out the versatility of blended learning, Gosal mentioned that it combines the best aspects of various teaching techniques, catering to diverse learning requirements. He acknowledged the efforts of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in promoting blended learning through innovative in-house software.

Sudeep Marwaha, PI-NAHEP from ICAR-IASRI, joined the workshop online, providing insights into the IT tools enhancing the educational system’s user-friendliness. Shashi Dahiya, principal scientist at ICAR-IASRI, shared the primary goal of implementing BLP across agricultural institutions.

Manav Indra Singh Gill, dean postgraduate studies at PAU, welcomed participants and drew attention to PAU’s contribution to blended learning through the Agri-Diksha platform, where digital lectures are recorded and uploaded. Gill emphasised the importance of embracing blended teaching and learning methodologies, aligning with the New Education Policy.

The session included an interaction with master trainers posing queries to experts from ICAR, enhancing the understanding of the NARES-BLP initiative.