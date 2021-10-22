Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU holds awareness camp for farmers on stubble burning
chandigarh news

PAU holds awareness camp for farmers on stubble burning

Amid concerns over burning of stubble by farmers, department of extension education in collaboration with Skill Development Centre of PAU held a training camp on crop residue mgmt
The PAU organised a training camp on crop residue management to create awareness among farmers about ill-effects of stubble burning. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
The PAU organised a training camp on crop residue management to create awareness among farmers about ill-effects of stubble burning. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid rising concerns over the burning of stubble by farmers, the department of extension education in collaboration with the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a campaign-cum-training camp on ‘crop residue management for farmers at Zirakh village (Dehlon).

As many as 60 farmers participated in the training session during which awareness was spread regarding schemes/initiatives being taken up by the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare for crop residue management.

Sharing different techniques and schemes for crop residue management, agriculture officer, Dehlon, Dr Nirmal Singh and extension scientist, Dr Pankaj Kumar called on the farmers to shun paddy straw burning, as it resulted in a number of problems related to ecology, soil and human health.

Extension scientist Dr Lavleesh Garg appraised the participants about various services provided by the Skill Development Centre and PAU and asked the farmers to come up with new ideas. He said the conservation of natural resources was a moral, social and religious duty.

Head, department of extension education, Dr Kuldeep Singh said various campaigns were being run and steps were being taken to stop stubble burning at the state and local level and the programme was part of the same. More such events will be organised in other areas to stop the practice of burning stubble.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out