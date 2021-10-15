PAU observes World Food Day

The department of food and nutrition, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, celebrated World Food Day at Gagra village of Jagraon on Thursday.

Divulging details, Kiran Bains, head of the department of food and nutrition, said a nutrition awareness camp was organised at Government High School, Gagra village, in which postgraduate students and faculty of the food and nutrition department created awareness about balanced diet and showcased one-day meal plan for school-going children through an exhibition.

The schoolchildren were sensitised about nutritional deficiencies and ways to cure it through a Nukkad Natak.

A webinar was also organised on “Safe food now, for a healthy tomorrow” in collaboration with child development project officer, Sudhar, Ludhiana, for Aanganwari workers and supervisors.

This was followed by an interaction with scientists. Bains further said the department is committed to uplifting the nutritional status of the community by creating awareness through celebration of such important days throughout the year.