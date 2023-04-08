Surface seeding technology hit with farmers

The nouveau surface seeding technology, developed and recommended by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to curb stubble burning, has become a hit with the state farmers. While touring the districts of Moga, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Kapurthala and Jalandhar, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and a team of agricultural scientists found that the wheat crop had a good stand with no-lodging and had withstood abrasive weather conditions. The officials from the department of agriculture and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Moga, reported positive outcome and said that the crop survived the harsh weather. (HT File Photo)

The ease of execution, without costly machinery, and curtailment of herbicide application were some of its major advantages, farmers said to PAU V-C. Farmers were determined to expand the use of this technology.

Gurbachan Singh, showing 32 acres of wheat and one acre of gobhi sarson fields sown with surface seeding, said the technology had performed well with no lodging and yielded healthy, weed-free crops. Gurbachan had adopted the technology on one acre last year, and expanded it to 32 acres this time.

Unlodged, strong and weed free crops were also seen in Patti and Jamarai villages. Jaspal Singh of village Dulo Nangal, Amritsar, showed his wheat crop in five acres and said his sowing cost in surface seeding technology was almost nil as he used 20 kg lesser seed than conventional sowing. This compensated the cost of ₹300 to ₹400 per acre incurred on surface seeding of wheat. He added that this technology had an added advantage of lesser weeds, high yield and saving of one to two irrigations. A group of farmers from villages Srian Jattan, Kapurthala, and Batura, Jalandhar, were also optimistic about this technology.

The crop in the field of Tarseem Singh in Saleena, Moga, was healthy without any lodging. He had also used surface seeding on the five acres of land.

The officials from the department of agriculture and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Moga, reported positive outcome and said that the crop survived the harsh weather.

Kuldeep Singh Shergill and a group of farmers showed better crop performance where cutter-cum-spreader was used for cutting and spreading of paddy straw instead of a mulcher.

In his concluding remarks, Gosal said after two visits, he has seen that the crop sown with surface seeding technology hasn’t lodged anywhere. It has also saved one irrigation and herbicidal spray application due to the presence of thick mulch.

Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, while briefing the farmers about the technology, assured them of full technical support and trainings to enable them to reap rich dividends from their crop.