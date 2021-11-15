PCA president, Bharat Bhushan Ashu disagree over cricket app

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Rajinder Gupta and Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday had a public disagreement over the launch of the “Leader Board” app for players in the state.

While addressing a gathering during the inauguration of nine new cricket pitches at SCD Government College, Gupta introduced the app, through which coaches and selectors will be able to find the achievements and the performance card of the players which will help them in transparent selection.

However, Ashu, who was the chief guest on the occasion, expressed displeasure over the application stating that PCA should have faith in their coaches and the selectors and said that there is no need for the app.

Initially welcoming the minister’s advice, Gupta contended that the application would bring more transparency in the selection process. He added, “A few players across the state shared videos with me of them undergoing physical exploitation and it becomes our responsibility to motivate them. Corruption is prevalent in the districts”.

Ashu further expressed his disappointment over some players from Ludhiana district representing other districts in the state.

He said that coaches put in enormous efforts to groom players, but a few undisciplined students misbehave with their coaches, knowing the fact that they will get a chance to represent some other district. “Coaches also invest a lot emotionally and financially to groom a player, but such players betray their coaches eventually and play for other districts,” stated Ashu.

The minister promised to uplift cricket in Ludhiana with the help from PCA authorities.

He announced that the district will soon get a new cricket stadium. “We would have done it long back and the budget had also been passed. But, the soil testing report of the marked site for the stadium was poor. The government, with the help of PCA, will construct the stadium after the elections,” added the minister.

Many former national and Ranji players from Ludhiana participated in the event including Gagandeep Singh.