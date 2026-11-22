As Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has expanded its academic offerings and increased student intake over the past five years, its permanent faculty strength has failed to grow at the same pace, with newly introduced programmes such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science and mathematics and computing, are among those facing a shortage of teachers. AI, data science and mathematics and computing among departments facing shortages (HT File) more

Over the last five years, PEC introduced several new programmes, including data science with an intake of 60 seats, mathematics and computing with 30 seats, very large scale integration (VLSI) with 30 seats and bachelor of design with 60 seats. However, according to faculty members, the expansion in academic programmes has not been accompanied by a corresponding creation of permanent faculty positions.

“No earlier programme was closed either. New programmes were added, but there was no creation of additional faculty posts,” said a faculty member, requesting anonymity.

The situation has become more challenging after the introduction of the additional quota, which increased student intake by 15% across branches, further adding to the teaching workload.

Faculty members said the shortage is particularly visible in the newer programmes and departments, including AI, VLSI, mathematics and computing. According to the faculty requirement cited by them, programmes with a student strength of around 30 require six faculty members, while those with 60 students require around 12.

“Mathematics and computing is being run largely with temporary faculty, while we are managing some of the teaching requirements with support from the computer science department,” the faculty member said.

The faculty member further said that the recruitment process has also been delayed, with posts advertised in 2025 yet to be filled.

“Even the posts advertised in 2025 have not been filled so far. Direct recruitment has effectively remained on hold,” the faculty member added.

Dean of faculty affairs Uma Batra said the institute was managing the immediate requirement through its existing faculty and contractual appointments.

According to Batra, 56 posts are sanctioned for the departments and programmes that have been added or expanded, while the requirement for these departments stands at around 42 faculty members. She said 21 faculty members have been hired, while 23 vacancies have arisen.

“Permanent faculty recruitment requires the approval of the executive council (EC). Once the EC is constituted, the process for permanent faculty hiring can be taken up with its approval,” Batra said.

“For the time being, we are managing with the existing staff. We have also issued advertisements for contractual faculty to meet the immediate teaching requirements,” she added.

The institute is thus relying on existing departments and temporary or contractual faculty to bridge the gap created by the expansion of courses and the rise in student intake.

PEC vice-chancellor (V-C) Bhola Ram Gurjar said the selection process for filling faculty positions would be initiated after the constitution of the EC.

“Within the next couple of months, these posts will be filled. The selection process will be initiated after the creation of the EC,” Gurjar said.

He added that nominations to the EC from the ministry had already been received, while nominations from the UT administration were awaited.

“Once the EC is constituted, we will seek its approval and initiate the recruitment process for faculty,” the V-C said.