Peddlers’ properties worth 1.5 crore attached in J&K’s Anantnag

Police on Monday attached properties worth ₹1.5 crore owned by alleged drug peddlers in Anantnag. J&K Police on Monday attached properties worth ₹ 1.5 crore owned by drug peddlers in Anantnag. (File)

A team from the Mattan police station attached the single-storied residential house valued at ₹80 lakh, belonging to Afroz Ahmad Bhat of Azam Khan Mohalla, Khreibal. Bhat, police said, was a habitual offender involved in multiple cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Similarly, a team from the Srigufwara police station attached three commercial shops valued at ₹70 lakh, owned by Peer Asif Ahmad Shah and Peer Towseef Ahmad Shah, residents of K Kalan, Srigufwara. “Both the accused persons are under investigation for their involvement in several NDPS cases,” police said.

Police on Monday also attached the house of an absconding accused evading law for seven years in Zirhama, Kupwara, on the directions of district sessions court under Section 83 CrPC

“The property (residential house) located in Chek Zirhama, belongs to the accused Gh Mohd Khan, who is wanted in connection with case under Sections 366, 376, 109 RPC at Kupwara. Despite repeated summons and a proclamation issued under Section 82 CrPC, the accused has evaded legal proceedings, prompting the court to authorise the attachment as a measure to compel his surrender,” a police spokesperson said.

Police reiterates its commitment to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and offenders are brought to justice. The public is urged to cooperate with the police and provide any information regarding absconders.```