Pedestrian, biker killed in separate mishaps in Mohali

Mohali roads snuffed out two more lives on Thursday, taking the tally of fatal mishaps to six this week. Police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to trace the vehicle. (HT File)

In the first instance, a 48-year-old pedestrian died after a speeding motorcycle hit him while he was waiting to cross the road near Gulabgarh in Dera Bassi. The victim was identified as Mangat Singh, a private firm employee. Although his 21-year-old son was present nearby when the mishap occurred, the youngster fell unconscious after seeing the accident. The victim was rushed to the hospital by members of the Sadak Surakhya team, who were informed by passersby. Mangat’s son learnt of his father’s death after reaching the hospital, where doctors told him that the victim had been brought dead.

A case has been registered against the biker, who fled soon after the mishap. The case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Biker was hit by unknown vehicle

In the second incident, a 32-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by an unknown vehicle at a light point in Zirkapur. The victim was identified as Sagar Sachdeva, a resident of the area, who worked in an infotech company. The victim was on his way back home after meeting his friend when the mishap took place.

Seeing him lying bleeding on the roadside, passersby got in touch with his family using his phone. Following this, his 63-year-old father reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered under Sections 281, 106, and 324(4) (mischief) of the BNS. Police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to trace the vehicle.