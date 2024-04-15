People in Haryana will vote to save Constitution, says Deepender

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday said people in the state will cast vote to save the Constitution in the general polls. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda during a rally in Jhajjar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a “Samvidhan Bachao Jan Akrosh” rally organised in Jhajjar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar by former minister and local MLA Geeta Bhukkal, Deepender said the BJP leaders are announcing through open forums that they will change the Constitution after getting more than 400 seats.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The BJP wants to abolish the Constitution, which gives equal rights to every class and reservation to deprived classes. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of every person who believes in Ambedkar ji to protect the Constitution,” he added.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party chief Udai Bhan could not attend the rally due to the party’s meeting in Delhi to discuss candidates from Haryana for general polls.

Deepender alleged that the BJP works opposite to the slogans with which it came to power in 2014. “The BJP had promised to bring back black money in the country, but today people with black money are being inducted into the party. They had promised to save the daughters, but today the wrestler daughters who bring glory to the country are being dragged on the streets of Delhi. The BJP had promised to double the income of farmers, but the farmers were killed in farm stir,” Rajya Sabha MP added.

Hitting out at BJP, Hooda said instead of providing employment to the state youths, the government sent Haryana youths to war-torn Israel.

“The Rohtak MP raised the issue of ₹300 crore corruption in the Amrut Scheme. JJP MLA Ram Kumar alleged serious allegations of rampant corruption in the government,” headed.

Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal said Ambedkar always told the people to become educated. “To implement his teachings, the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government launched a scheme to provide the highest scholarship in the country up to ₹20 lakh to children belonging to SC, OBC and poor sections of the society,” she stated.