People’s efforts a must to clean Buddha Nullah, says Seechewal

The second phase of Buddha Nullah’s kar seva was kicked off by Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal on Sunday. During this phase, Seechewal has prioritised stopping the dumping of dirty and toxic water into the river. Balbir Singh Seechewal with a water sample from Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

On Sunday, Seechewal initiated the second phase with prayers, performing Akhand Paath Sahib at Gau Ghat in Ludhiana, with the Bhog scheduled for December 24. Inspecting the sites where dirty water from factories and dairies is discharged into the river, he reiterated the need for community participation to restore this ancient heritage.

He has urged administrative authorities, including Ludhiana deputy commissioner, municipal corporation officials, and Punjab Pollution Control Board representatives, to take stringent action against the illegal discharge of harmful water.

He emphasised that the Kar Seva aims to restore the river’s pristine state. During the first phase, which began on February 2, plantation drives were conducted along the riverbanks, and roads were constructed for better accessibility.

Seechewal called on the youth to join the mission, stating that their energy is crucial for success. He cited the successful clean-up of Kali Bein, where water is now so pure it is fit for drinking, with a total dissolved solids (TDS) level of 118. He reminded people that community support was instrumental in this achievement and could similarly help restore the water body.

Highlighting the broader impact of pollution, he pointed out that toxic water from Kala Sanghian Drain and Chitti Bein flows into the Sutlej River and eventually reaches Malwa and Rajasthan through Harike Pattan, endangering lives. “This poisonous water is a significant cause of cancer,” he warned.

Seechewal also shared past victories, including stopping toxic water from Kala Sanghian Drain in 2008 and 2011 with public support. He noted that a regulator worth ₹1.19 crore has been constructed to release canal water into Chitti Bein, which will help reduce pollution. However, he acknowledged that industrial and dairy waste remains a major challenge.

The environmentalist appealed to the people of Punjab to stay vigilant and proactive. “Until citizens become aware and united, the rivers and drains of Punjab cannot be cleaned,” he said, urging collective action to protect water resources for future generations.