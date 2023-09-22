News / Cities / Chandigarh News / People’s life has become miserable due to high taxes and inflation: JKPCC chief

People’s life has become miserable due to high taxes and inflation: JKPCC chief

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 22, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Addressing party workers meeting here, Wani said that installation of smart meters, property tax, water tax, toll plazas and other taxes have compounded the problems of a common man in Jammu and Kashmir.

The president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Vikar Rasool Wani on Thursday said that there was grave resentment among the people, including youth, students, daily wagers, in the region owing to high taxes, rising inflation and unemployment.

Protestors shout slogans against Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, during a shutdown in Jammu. (AP FILE)
“There is great unrest among the people of Jammu and Kashmir for because of the prolonged Governor rule, political unrest and uncertainties. In this situation, the centre and UT government has imposed various kinds of additional taxes and fees, like road tax, numerous toll taxes in Jammu region, enhanced stamp duty as per state act despite extension of central act, recent revision of registration fees and now the property taxes,” he said.

“Such a tax regime which has overburdened the already distressed people of Jammu and Kashmir, needs to end soon,” he said and urged the people to use their vote wisely at the next assembly elections.

Wani also said that the government had made several commitments to the SC/ST and OBC with regard to their rights, especially post abrogation of Article 370.

Wani questioned BJP as to what has changed for good for the people of J&K and nation following August 5, 2019 decision of revoking Article 370.

“On August 5, 2019, J&K lost its identity, rights and protections available to its residents which are available in various other states in the country too, in one or other form,” he said.

