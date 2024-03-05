PGI Chandigarh doctor’s innovation paves way for easier recovery from long-bone fractures

A new skeleton traction patented pin developed by a Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) doctor is set to help accident victims battling long-bone fractures with a less painful recovery. An associate professor from PGI Chandigarh department of orthopaedics received a patent for his skeleton traction patented. (HT File)

Department of orthopaedics associate professor Dr Vishal Kumar has come up with an innovative pin for fixing broken bones, which will reduce the discomfort of patients and help with the healing process.

The Steinmann Pin has been traditionally used to treat bone fractures, but has its limitations — being long, tough to cut, and sometimes causing harm. Also, it being reusable also raises the risk of infection.

Now, Kumar’s innovation has brought attention to orthopaedic traction, which helps heal the broken bone in a gentle manner by giving it a slight pull. It is being tipped as a safer and improved support system for the bone’s recovery.

Breaking down the innovation, one can imagine it as a three-part screw-like tool, the sharp tip of which easily slides into the bone and holds its position. The nifty design minimises infection risks since the exposed part does not go back into the bone upon removal.

The big breakthrough, however, was doing away with the cutting of the pin, which means lesser discomfort for patients and quicker recovery. Besides, after helping a bone heal, the front part can be unscrewed and disposed of separately, ensuring safety for both patients and the healthcare team.

Kumar said he has worked on the tech for 18 years with an aim to revolutionise the treatment for accident patients with multiple fractures.

Specialising in dealing with major fractures of long bones, Kumar faces the formidable challenge of precisely repositioning them. “The pin has not only got the thumbs up from the Government of India, but has also earned a patent. Once it gets the green light from the ethics committee at PGIMER, it can be a game-changer in how we help bones heal, making the whole process smoother and safer for everyone.”