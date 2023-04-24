Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGI appoints Dr Naresh Panda as its new dean academics

PGI appoints Dr Naresh Panda as its new dean academics

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2023 01:29 AM IST

Dr Rakesh Sehgal had filed a petition with the Central Administrative Tribunal, requesting that the respondents, which include PGIMER and the ministry of health, be directed to permit him to remain in service until the age of 70, like in AIIMS and other medical colleges

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has appointed Dr Naresh Panda, professor and head of otolaryngology department, as the dean (academics) after the Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal vacated the status quo order on the retirement of Dr Rakesh Sehgal dated March 31.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has appointed Dr Naresh Panda, professor and head of otolaryngology department, as the dean (academics) after the Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal vacated the status quo order on the retirement of Dr Rakesh Sehgal dated March 31. (HT file)
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has appointed Dr Naresh Panda, professor and head of otolaryngology department, as the dean (academics) after the Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal vacated the status quo order on the retirement of Dr Rakesh Sehgal dated March 31. (HT file)

Dr Sehgal had challenged the decision of the PGIMER to retire him upon reaching the age of 65. He had filed a petition with the Central Administrative Tribunal, requesting that the respondents, which include PGIMER and the ministry of health, be directed to permit him to remain in service until the age of 70, like in AIIMS and other medical colleges.

After hearing the arguments, the bench ruled, “If the person in question is allowed to continue working beyond his retirement age, it might prevent the appointment of other qualified people to the same position. This could delay the chances of others who are hoping to apply for the job. People generally expect that those who have reached the retirement age will retire on the specified date, making way for others to apply for the position.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
position decision challenge post graduate institute of medical education and research petition retirement service head retirement age aiims professor pgimer central administrative tribunal + 11 more
position decision challenge post graduate institute of medical education and research petition retirement service head retirement age aiims professor pgimer central administrative tribunal + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out