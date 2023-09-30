News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGIMER bags honour at India Research Excellence-Citation Awards 2023

PGIMER bags honour at India Research Excellence-Citation Awards 2023

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 30, 2023 09:50 AM IST

Nine researchers and 11 institutions received this year’s awards for their outstanding contribution to research

The India Research Excellence – Citation Awards 2023, at London, UK, adjudged Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, as the best in the field of medical and health sciences under institutional category.

The awards are based on the analysis of publication output during 2017 to 2022. (HT PHOTO)
The awards are based on the analysis of publication output during 2017 to 2022.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, while congratulating the doctors, scientists and researchers of the institute, said it’s the result of unconditional commitment and dedication of our researchers at the institute.

The awards are based on deep analysis of data compiled from the Web of Science citation database and Clarivate - InCites Benchmarking & Analytics.

According to PGIMER, Clarivate is committed to supporting the research community in India to maximise the impact of their research and innovation.

Saturday, September 30, 2023
