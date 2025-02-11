Menu Explore
PGIMER contractual workers detained ahead of rally

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 11, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Workers have been demanding their pending arrears, reinstatement of four security guards removed in December 2024 and revoke the notices issued to 33 contract workers and against the transfer orders that workers say are being used to pressurise them

Office bearers and some other contract workers of Joint Action Committee (JAC) were detained by police ahead of their rally outside the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday. Under the banner of JAC, contractual workers after their working hours were going to take out rally from outside PGIMER to the Sector-24 rally ground. The police detained around 20 contract workers and their representatives gathered outside PGIMER gate around 2.45 pm.

The police detained around 20 contract workers and their representatives gathered outside PGIMER gate around 2.45 pm. (HT File Photo)
The police detained around 20 contract workers and their representatives gathered outside PGIMER gate around 2.45 pm. (HT File Photo)

Workers have been demanding their pending arrears, reinstatement of four security guards removed in December 2024 and revoke the notices issued to 33 contract workers and against the transfer orders that workers say are being used to pressurise them. JAC spokesperson said they had served the notice to PGIMER administration with copies to deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police (SSP) and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) central to take out a peaceful protest march from outside PGIMER to the rally ground for their demands. Those detained by police include JAC chairperson Ashwani Kumar Munjal, senior vice-chairperson Rinku Bhagat, general secretary Prabhat Singh, vice-chairperson Gurdeep Kaur Lamba, executive committee members Harish Kumar, Gayatri Devi, Satnam Singh, Rajesh Ali, Pardeep Kumar including others. They were taken to the Sector 11 Police Station.

