The three-day summit, organised by department of renal transplant surgery of PGIMER commemorated five decades of achievements in organ transplantation and paved the way for new collaborations and excellence in the field. PGIMER summit triumphs in organ transplantation excellence. (HT)

Over 300 global experts, clinicians, and policymakers convened to discuss the latest advancements. V K Paul, member NITI Aayog, talking about PGIMER’s contributions, urged them to lead in designing advanced transplant centres.

Lifetime achievement awards were presented to Mukut Minz and Vinay Sakuja. The summit featured a Surgical ‘Hands-On’ Workshop, the first in Northern India, and addressed various topics, including pancreas transplantation, immunosuppressive therapies, and surgical aspects of kidney transplantation.

The event also saw the award of a license for skin banking to PGIMER, the launch of the Pancreas Transplant Society, and the release of the “Transplant Manual” book detailing protocols at PGI Chandigarh.