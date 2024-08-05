PGIMER experts caution e-cigarettes far from safe

Amid the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes and vapes among young people, health experts from PGIMER have raised concerns. They pointed out that many young people mistakenly think that e-cigarettes are “cool” because of their flavours, sleek designs, and social appeal. Experts warn that this misconception greatly increases the chances of non-smoking youth using regular cigarettes. E-cigarettes pose several health risks, particularly to pregnant women, children and adolescents, say doctors at PGIMER, Chandigarh. (iStock)

Dr Sonu Goel, a distinguished public health expert and chairperson of the Tobacco Control Section explained that e-cigarettes, also known as Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), vaporise a nicotine solution instead of burning tobacco leaves. This solution typically contains propylene glycol or glycerol, nicotine, and flavouring agents.

Despite being marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes contain numerous harmful substances such as formaldehyde, heavy metals, and carcinogens, he added.

These ingredients pose significant health risks, particularly to pregnant women, children, and adolescents, and leads to issues like impaired brain development and respiratory diseases, said Dr Goel.

He emphasised that e-cigarettes are not an effective tobacco cessation tool, as they are not approved by food regulatory bodies. Additionally, they often lead to dual usage with people continuing to use traditional cigarettes along e-cigarettes.

Dr Goel praised the central government’s initiatives to discourage tobacco consumption, including establishment of over 429 Tobacco Cessation Centers (TCCs), awareness campaigns, and the National Tobacco Quit Line.

He also highlighted the ban on e-cigarettes in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, aimed at preventing health risks and curbing their use among youth.

Dr Goel underscored the importance of dispelling misinformation and promoting evidence-based approaches to tobacco cessation.