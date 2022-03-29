Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PGIMER’s NHE block now running to full capacity for non-Covid patients
PGIMER’s NHE block now running to full capacity for non-Covid patients

Since the pandemic broke out, the NHE block was dedicated as the Covid hospital, treating 9,390 patients till date, while non-Covid patients were taken care of at PGIMER’s other blocks
PGI’s NHE block is back to running on full capacity for non-Covid patients. (HT File)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Nehru Hospital Extension (NHE) block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which was earmarked for Covid-19 patients since 2020, is now once again catering to non-Covid patients in view of the declining cases in the region.

Since the pandemic broke out, the NHE block was dedicated as the Covid-19 hospital, treating 9,390 patients till date, while non-Covid patients were taken care of at other blocks of the institute.

The 334-bedded NHE block is now admitting patients of three PGIMER departments —radiotherapy and oncology, endocrinology, and hepatology. Besides admissions, all diagnostics for these departments are also functional here. Besides, the block also has rooms for faculty members of various departments.

The outpatient department services (OPDs) of these specialties continue to operate from the New OPD building.

The NHE block is equipped with 10 modular operation theatres with 99.9% bacteria-free atmosphere. The fourth floor houses pre- and post-operative ICUs and CCUs with 84 beds.

“In view of the declining Covid-19 cases, we have reduced the number of dedicated beds for Covid patients to 40, including those in the ICU. The remaining floors of the building are now being used for the patients of three departments,” said Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER.

He added that soon, the department of otolaryngology (ENT) will also be shifted to the NHE block.

