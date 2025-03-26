PGTI Phillaur Open: Chandigarh trio takes joint lead in first round

The young golfing trio from Chandigarh—twin brothers Bishmadpal Singh and Brashwarpal Singh, along with Manjot Singh—emerged as joint leader in the first round of the PGTI Phillaur Open held at Ranjitgarh Golf Club, Phillaur, Punjab. The PGTI Open is being held at Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur, Punjab. (HT File)

All three shot an impressive five-under 66 to secure the top spot on the leaderboard.

The 22-year-old fraternal twins delivered a strong performance, with Bishmadpal carding six birdies and a bogey, while Brashwarpal recorded seven birdies and two bogeys. Meanwhile, Manjot Singh, 19, also joined them at the top, scoring six birdies and a bogey.

Close behind them, Delhi’s Wasim Khan and Panchkula’s Abhishek Kumar finished the first round tied for fourth place, each shooting a four-under 67.