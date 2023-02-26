Phagwara couple held for honey trapping, extortion

A Phagwara woman and her husband honey trapped an ex-armyman and extorted ₹1.68 lakh from him. The accused recorded lewd videos of the man and threatened to share it on social media if he did not pay them ₹5 lakh. The complainant said the accused had stolen ₹ 15,000, a mobile phone, wallet, including various identity cards and later withdrew ₹ 1.53 lakh from his account using debit and credit cards (Getty images)

The ex-army man, Navdeep Singh of Kalgidhar Nagar, reached out to the Machhiwara police, who arrested the accused — Kirandeep Kaur of Joginder Nagar, Phagwara, and her husband Mandeep Singh. Police have recovered a mobile phone, PAN, voter, debit and credit cards, a wallet and ₹25,000 from them.

Sharing details, senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) Amneet Kondal said the complainant on February 1 released an advertisement seeking a female friend. On February 5, he received a call from the accused who introduced herself as Shweta Saini.

“The victim stated that on February 2o, the accused called him to Phagwara and took her to a home stating that she wanted to meet him with one of her friends. After reaching there the accused offered a cold drink laced with sedatives to him. After he lost his consciousness the accused made lewd videos of him,” the SSP added.

The complainant said the accused had stolen ₹15,000, a mobile phone, wallet and various identity cards. The accused later withdrew ₹1.53 lakh from the complainant’s account using debit and credit cards. They further demanded ₹5 lakh from him by threatening to share the videos on social media..

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Friday, police arrested the accused from Joginder Nagar, Phagwara.