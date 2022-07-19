Phagwara mill owners told to pay ₹22 crore cane dues to farmers
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday directed the owners of Sandhar Sugar mill, Phagwara, to pay the pending dues of ₹22 crore to sugarcane growers.
He issued the direction after meeting the office-bearers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) and the management of the sugar mill.
Taking a tough stand on the management of the mill, the minister directed the agriculture department to ensure that out of the ₹72 crore payment due (since the last three years) towards the farmers, ₹22 crore must be realised soon and credited to the accounts of farmers by selling the mill property at Bhuna, Haryana.
Reportedly, the mill has sold off molasses and the sugar stocks of the outgoing crushing season.
He ordered an audit of the mill accounts. “Corruption would not be tolerated at any cost,” said the minister, who also directed the officers of the department to issue a notice to the mill management to pay the remaining amount of ₹50 crore, otherwise the mill would have to close operations by November this year.
Coop mills owe ₹300 crore to cane growers
At least ₹300 crore is pending to be paid to the sugarcane growers who have given their produce to private mills in the cooperative sector. Reportedly, the cooperative department has made a payment plan and sent it for final approval to the finance department. The mills in the private sector owe cane growers ₹162 crore out of which Phagwara alone owes ₹72 crore.
Amit Shah expected to visit Chandigarh next week
Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the city next week to attend a number of programmes, including foundation laying and inauguration of four schools. This will be Shah's second visit to the city within a span of four months. During his last visit on March 28, he had launched the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre and also inaugurated 336 Chandigarh Police Flats, apart from an e-FIR platform.
Picked for Legends League Cricket, Reetinder Sodhi raring to go back to the field
Former India and Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi, along with India's legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, will take part in the upcoming second edition of the Legends League Cricket at Oman in September. The Punjab duo will join former Indian former Australian speedster Brett Lee, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, opener Virender Sehwag, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain Eoin Morgan. A fit Sodhi also took part in the T10 League held in 2018.
Coming soon, nine more health and wellness centres in Chandigarh
The UT health department has started the process to extend the benefit of health and wellness centres (HWCs) at nine more locations in the city. As part of the Union government's Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), nine outreach centres will be converted into HWCs with upgraded health facilities. These centres are located at Raipur Kalan, Badheri, Khudda Jassu, Kishangarh, Raipur Khurd, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Alisher, Indira Colony and Sector 44.
Cong MLA Surender Panwar resigns over threatening calls, withdraws it later
Four days after Panwar's emailed his resignation over threats to him and his family, first-time Congress MLA Surender Panwar withdrew it on Monday. The Sonepat MLA said he was withdrawing his resignation as assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta had assured him of adequate safety arrangements. His colleague Neeraj Sharma said, “The callers had threatened to eliminate him and his son. He is under deep psychological strain and tendered his resignation in a stressful state of mind.”
Gang robbing men after offering escort service busted in Mohali
With the arrest of five people, including two women, the Mohali police on Monday busted a gang that allegedly robbed customers after luring them with escort services. The three men had been identified as Balkar Singh of Dirba district, Sangrur; Insaf Singh of Patti district, Tarn Taran; and Gurwinder Singh of Nashahra village, Tarn Taran, said DSP (City-2) Harsimaran Singh Bal.
