HC Bar body puts judge’s boycott decision in abeyance

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Friday decided to keep in abeyance the decision of boycotting the court of justice Anil Kshetarpal over alleged “misbehaviour complaints”. On May 26, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has decided to boycott the court of justice Anil Kshetarpal over alleged “misbehaviour complaints”. (Shutterstock)

The General House of the body met on Friday and decided that the resolution passed on May 26 be kept in abeyance till September 23. In a statement, the Bar Body claimed that the judge in question “assured the members of the Bar that he will not misbehave with the members of the Bar in future”.

The Bar body, with nearly 4,000 members, during its General House meeting on May 26, had taken up complaints against justice Anil Kshetarpal and later a resolution was passed to boycott his court and seek his transfer.