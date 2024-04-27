Pick-up truck claims ex-SAI coach’s life near Chandigarh’s IT Park

Ranbir Singh Kundu, a 66-year-old retired Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach and owner of Gulzar Wrestling Akhara in Zirakpur, died in a road accident while leading trainees, near IT park on Friday morning. Ranbir Singh Kundu is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. (HT photo)

The mishap occurred at 5.30 am at the Shastri Nagar light. Police received information that a cyclist was hit by a Tata Ace. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was coming from Shastri Nagar side towards Manimajra. As the vehicle was crossing the green signal, the driver suddenly rammed into Kundu who had jumped the red light on his bicycle. The driver of Tata Ace, identified as Amit Kumar, took Kundu to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said medical examination of Kumar did not find alcohol in his blood. Police initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

Kundu’s son Aditya is also a noted wrestler and has won many medals, including a bronze at the Asian Wrestling Championship in 2020.

Chandigarh-based former vice-president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Darshan Lal said, “It is a great loss to the wrestling world. Kundu sahib was a great and passionate coach. He trained so many wrestlers and they could make a living out of the sport.”

