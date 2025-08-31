PIL in Punjab & Haryana HC seeks relief, rehabilitation for floods affected farmers

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in high court seeking directions to authorities to immediately take steps for relief and rehabilitation of farmers affected by floods in Punjab and Haryana. It also demands Centre be directed to activate and disclose emergency action plans for Pong and Bhakra reservoirs under the Dam Safety Act, 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The PIL, which is likely to be taken up next week, has been filed by a lawyer, Shubham, a resident of Fazilka and practising in high court.

The PIL seeks directions to immediately ensure implementation of the provision of minimum standards of relief and rehabilitation under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, including food, potable water, sanitation, shelter, lighting, medical and veterinary care and a setting up of an oversight committee to monitor that under the headship of a high court judge.

Further directions to Punjab to conduct a special girdawari of all affected villages and disburse compensation to agriculturists, households, small traders and livestock owners in a time-bound manner. It also demands Centre be directed to activate and disclose emergency action plans for Pong and Bhakra reservoirs under the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

It further says modern technology and equipment be deployed for timely alerts and conduct of annual mock drills to prevent damage and loss of life in future.

The PIL further said Punjab and Haryana be directed to commission an independent technical audit of vulnerable embankments, bridges and spurs in the flood-hit corridors (including Ferozepur/Fazilka), under expert institutions, and file an action plan in a time bound manner.