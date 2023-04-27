Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man headed home from work killed in Pinjore mishap

Man headed home from work killed in Pinjore mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 27, 2023 02:29 AM IST

An injured Sohan was rushed to a private hospital in Pinjore, where doctors referred him to the Kalka government hospital but he was declared brought dead

A man returning home from work was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter and drove off in Pinjore on late Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sohan Singh, a resident of Pinjore and an employee of a private company in Baddi. (HT)
The deceased was identified as Sohan Singh, a resident of Pinjore and an employee of a private company in Baddi. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Sohan Singh, a resident of Pinjore and an employee of a private company in Baddi.

His brother-in-law Diler Singh told the police that the mishap took place around 12.30 am on Tuesday night while Sohan was riding his scooter on the Pinjore-Baddi highway.

An injured Sohan was rushed to a private hospital in Pinjore, where doctors referred him to the Kalka government hospital. But he was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified driver at the Pinjore police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
employee police resident doctors work case driver mishap tuesday night pinjore scooter baddi hit + 11 more
employee police resident doctors work case driver mishap tuesday night pinjore scooter baddi hit + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out