Man headed home from work killed in Pinjore mishap

A man returning home from work was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter and drove off in Pinjore on late Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Sohan Singh, a resident of Pinjore and an employee of a private company in Baddi. (HT)

His brother-in-law Diler Singh told the police that the mishap took place around 12.30 am on Tuesday night while Sohan was riding his scooter on the Pinjore-Baddi highway.

An injured Sohan was rushed to a private hospital in Pinjore, where doctors referred him to the Kalka government hospital. But he was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified driver at the Pinjore police station.