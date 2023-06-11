Pipli mahapanchayat to push for guaranteed minimum support price

Farmers will be holding a mahapanchayat in Pipli on Monday over the issue of guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Thousands of farmers associated with various farmer associations from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are likely to reach at Pipli grain market to attend the mahapanchayat. Farmers leaders hold a meeting in Karnal on Sunday. (HT photo)

Agitated over the lathicharge on farmers who were protesting for procurement of sunflower seeds on MSP of ₹6,400, state farmer leaders had given a call to farmers to reach Pipli in large numbers to ensure a huge gathering at the mahapanchayat, which is being termed as the last attempt to protect MSP.

Farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, who are associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, have also extended support to their Haryana counterparts.

Leaders of around 10 farmer associations held a meeting in Karnal and unanimously decided to attend the mahapanchayat in Pipli.

“In a meeting, all farmer leaders decided that they will reach Pipli. This is the beginning of a new movement for MSP and every farmer of the state should attend the rally,” said BKU (Tikait) Haryana president Ratan Mann.

“The police will try to stop us but the rally will be held successfully. Also, block-level leaders have been told to lead a group of farmers from their blocks,” he added.

Farmer leader from Uttar Pradesh Rakesh Tikat said the government cannot stop farmers from attending the mahapanchayat. “We will attend the mahapanchayat and take a decision regarding MSP and arrested farmer leaders,” he said in a video message.

Farmer leaders also slammed the Haryana police for issuing notices to farmer leaders directing them not to attend the Pipli event and to report in the local police stations.

“The police are threatening farmers by issuing such notices under Section 160 of the CrPC but they cannot stop farmers from reaching Pipli and a strong decision will be taken at the mahapanchayat,” said BKU’s (Charuni) legal cell in-charge Chitwan Godara.

Elaborate arrangements by police

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said the district police have made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order to ensure the safety and security of common man and public properties. He urged farmer leaders to conduct the mahapanchayat in a peaceful manner and cooperate with the district administration. The SP said proper traffic arrangements have been made so that there is no difficulty in the movement of vehicles of common citizens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON