Plea in Punjab and Haryana HC seeks directions to hold MC polls in Punjab

A plea has been filed in Punjab and Haryana high court seeking directions to hold municipal council polls in Punjab. The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu took up the plea for hearing from Beant Kumar, a resident of Malerkotla, which demanded immediate high court intervention

The detailed order of the proceedings is awaited. However, the petitioner's lawyer, Bhisham Kinger, told reporters after the hearing that the court has sought a response from the government.

The plea said there are a few councils in the state where elections have been pending for over three years now. In the plea, the petitioner has listed 42 councils and five municipal corporations of Phagwara, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, where the five-year term is over. However, elections have not been notified.

“..It is clear from the Article 243U of the Constitution of India that an election should be conducted to constitute the Municipality before the expiry of 5 years term,” the plea underlined, demanding immediate intervention.