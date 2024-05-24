PM baffled as he knows BJP isn’t coming to power this time: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann held four back-to-back roadshows in favour of AAP’s Jalandhar candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu on Thursday. The CM toured Goraya, Nakodar, Jalandhar Cantt and Adampur. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with AAP’s Jalandhar candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering at Nakodar, Mann said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is baffled over the public’s response to the candidates of AAP and India bloc.

“The BJP is not coming to power this time and PM Modi has already sensed it. We are forming the government at the Centre and will lead the country towards development,” he said.

Mann also slammed sitting MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, who had snapped ties with the AAP to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rinku is fighting on a BJP ticket.

“The AAP gave him a ticket (for the bypoll in 2023) even though the people of Jalandhar had rejected him during the 2022 assembly elections. Last time, I came here to seek votes for Rinku but he betrayed us,” said Mann in his speech at Jalandhar Cantt.

He added that the AAP gave him national recognition, but he betrayed the party and the people who voted for him due to greed and selfishness. Mann appealed to the people of Jalandhar to teach a lesson to those who “betray” Punjab.

On Pawan Kumar Tinu, Mann said, “He did not leave Akali Dal, rather Akali Dal left him because when it came to work, the party used him but when it came to the fruits of labour, it went to their (SAD leaders’) own uncles, nephews and brothers-in-law.”