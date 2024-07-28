PM Modi lauds Rohtak handloom industry’s women self-help group in Mann ki Baat

The handloom industry of Rohtak at the core of which is economic self-reliance of women from “Unnati self-help group” found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday. The PM particularly praised the women of the self-help group, who have taken steps towards economic self-reliance through their hard work and dedication. The PM said over 250 women associated with the Unnati self-help group are now trained in block printing and dyeing. (HT File)

A Haryana government spokesperson said a large number of women in Haryana have made significant contributions in the handloom industry, sewing, embroidery and other handicrafts after joining self-help groups, which Modi acknowledged on his popular radio programme.

The PM said over 250 women associated with the Unnati self-help group are now trained in block printing and dyeing. This training has not only enhanced their skills but has also empowered them economically. He said the efforts of the Unnati self-help group are not only promoting the handloom industry but also making a positive contribution to the local economy. The PM encouraged women from other districts across the country to join similar groups and bring about changes in their lives, a statement issued by Haryana government read.